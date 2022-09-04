Seven people have been injured after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a house in Pukekohe this evening.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Puni Rd at 6.58pm.
St John sent five vehicles to the scene and treated seven patients – one in a serious condition and six moderate.
At 8pm, St John released an update, saying two people were taken to Middlemore Hospital.
Police say they received reports of a crash where a vehicle has struck a house on Puni Rd around 7pm.
Photographs from the scene show a damaged van being removed from the property, while a ute was also smashed.
A police spokeswoman said traffic management is in place.
More to follow.