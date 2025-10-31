Wylie said some staff were working up to 15 hours a day just to complete jobs, but progress was being made and spirits were high.
“It’s day by day. It’s just chipping away now. It’s been a long haul to get where we are, and there’s still a lot to go, but the morale’s up, the teams are all pretty happy you know. Everyone’s giving each other a bit of stick.”
On Friday afternoon, teams were working to restore power at Mitchell Rd in a rural area of Southland, just north of Riverton/Aparima.
Emergency Management has described the restoration as complex because of widespread damage, and Wylie said there were challenges such as water pooling on the sides of roads – areas where they tended to operate.