With the Kiwis hosting Mate Ma’a Tonga, police are expecting a bumper crowd on Sunday at Eden Park and will be out in force in South Auckland hot spots, where flag-waving fans and their cars congregate after the match.

“To the Kiwi fans and Mate Ma’a Tonga fans, it’s about league and keeping our family and friends safe,” Filipaina told the Herald.

“We just need to acknowledge league between our two nations and not worry about who are the best supporters.

“I would urge people not to do silly things when you are driving to the game or going home.”

Filipaina’s brother, Olsen, was a dual Kiwi and a Toa Samoa rugby league representative.

“I hope there are more Kiwi supporters at Eden Park than were at Mt Smart a fortnight ago.

“I went to the Kiwi-Samoa match and there were no issues before, during or after the game. It was played in good spirits.

“To see a number of arrests after the Tonga-Samoa match was disappointing.”

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown echoes Filipaina’s call.

“I love the colour our Polynesian rugby league fans have brought to the Pacific Championships competition this year,” he told the Herald.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says he knows South Auckland like the back of his hand.

“We’ve seen how passionate the Mate Ma’a Tonga and Toa Samoa fans are about celebrating and backing their teams, with flags on display and the impromptu street parades across parts of the city.

When Tongans support they go all out. Scenes at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. Photo / Whakaata Maori

“This weekend’s clash between Mate Ma’a Tonga and the Kiwis will be no different.

“I encourage fans from both sides to enjoy what will be a great game but also remember to be responsible, stay safe and be respectful of each other and police, wardens and those who’ll be working to make sure it will be a fantastic occasion.”

Counties-Manukau superintendent Shanan Gray said police are putting fans on notice.

“Police will be visible across Counties Manukau ahead of Sunday’s Pacific Championship match featuring the Kiwis v Tonga but fans are on notice.”

Counties-Manukau Police Superintendent Shanan Gray.

“Māngere and Clendon areas saw significant disruption and dangerous behaviour, like fans riding on top of vehicles.

“Hosting the championship is special for our city, and we want fans to celebrate safely, legally, and respectfully.

“It’s important that people have fun, but police won’t tolerate illegal behaviour, and we will enforce any offending, including unrestrained passengers and objects that pose a risk to other traffic.

“We’re still making inquiries into high-risk traffic offending from last weekend, so our main message to fans is, be safe, be mindful of your surroundings, and respect our community.

“We actioned a number of arrests and infringements for offences on the night, and evidence of other offending has been gathered and will be followed up on in the coming weeks.

“While we acknowledge people’s right to celebrate, greater consideration should be given to those who live in these areas to prevent them from being adversely affected.

“Our key message is to be respectful of our community, other road users, police and other emergency services and your team!

“Fly your flags high, sing your songs, and back your team with pride, but do it safely. Let’s show how Pacific people celebrate with heart, respect, and mana.”

Joseph Los’e joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and before joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.