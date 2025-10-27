Police have made multiple arrests after the Tonga Vs Samoa rugby league game in South Auckland. Photo / NZ Herald
Twenty-three people were arrested for their behaviour during rugby league celebrations after a match between Tonga and Samoa in South Auckland.
A police spokesman said there was a range of allegedly unlawful behaviour on the city’s roads over the weekend, including “high-risk traffic offending”, passengers riding on top ofvehicles and burnouts.
Police were monitoring “a number of town centres that traditionally celebrate the two league teams” last night.
On Saturday, police arrested 14 people in connection with the celebrations. Police arrested a further nine yesterday.
Thousands of fans were expected to take to the streets in their cars, highly decorated in support of their island nation.
The Ōtāhuhu and Ōtara town centres were a sea of Samoan and Tongan flags as the much-anticipated rugby league match kicked off in Brisbane at 6pm yesterday.
“During this [police] operation, police saw a high volume of pedestrians and vehicles travelling within these areas.
“Police would like to thank the majority who celebrated peacefully and lawfully,” the spokesman said.
Police Inspector Danny Mead earlier said he wanted fans to “celebrate safely” but warned “disorderly behaviour won’t be tolerated”.
He flagged that police would be out in force during the celebrations.
Samoa had a dominant 34-6 win over Tonga XIII in Brisbane, a match where players were forced from the field for 90 minutes due to lightning strikes within the vicinity of Suncorp Stadium.
It was clear from the first play it was going to be a physical contest. Tonga was dealt an immediate blow when it lost debutant Stefano Utoikamanu after two minutes when he was forced from the field with a category one concussion, ruling him out of next week’s clash with the Kiwis.
Samoa were the livelier of the two sides and were rewarded when Izack Tago dived over in the corner after some razzle-dazzle play.
Fortune continued to favour Samoa early in the second half, when Nanai regathered his own grubber to cross for his second try.