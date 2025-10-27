Police also issued 204 infringement notices for driving- and road-related offences.

“This behaviour is not only unlawful, it poses a real risk to those participating in this behaviour, spectators, and members of the public,” police said.

“Police ask those who wish to celebrate to please do so in a lawful and considerate manner, to ensure the safety of everyone within our communities.”

Police will continue to enforce lawful behaviour as officers follow up on information gathered over the weekend.

Thousands of fans were expected to take to the streets in their cars, highly decorated in support of their island nation.

Photo / NZME

The Ōtāhuhu and Ōtara town centres were a sea of Samoan and Tongan flags as the much-anticipated rugby league match kicked off in Brisbane at 6pm yesterday.

“During this [police] operation, police saw a high volume of pedestrians and vehicles travelling within these areas.

“Police would like to thank the majority who celebrated peacefully and lawfully,” the spokesman said.

Photo / NZME

Police Inspector Danny Mead earlier said he wanted fans to “celebrate safely” but warned “disorderly behaviour won’t be tolerated”.

He flagged that police would be out in force during the celebrations.

Samoa had a dominant 34-6 win over Tonga XIII in Brisbane, a match where players were forced from the field for 90 minutes due to lightning strikes within the vicinity of Suncorp Stadium.

It was clear from the first play it was going to be a physical contest. Tonga was dealt an immediate blow when it lost debutant Stefano Utoikamanu after two minutes when he was forced from the field with a category one concussion, ruling him out of next week’s clash with the Kiwis.

Samoa were the livelier of the two sides and were rewarded when Izack Tago dived over in the corner after some razzle-dazzle play.

Fortune continued to favour Samoa early in the second half, when Nanai regathered his own grubber to cross for his second try.

Samoa came out swinging with Murray Taulagi, Payne Hass and Chanel Harris-Tavia all scoring to seal a commanding win, although Tonga had the last say when Tolutau Koula scored in the final minute.

