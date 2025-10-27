Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Twenty-three arrests after Tonga v Samoa rugby league celebrations in South Auckland

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police have made multiple arrests after the Tonga Vs Samoa rugby league game in South Auckland. Photo / NZ Herald

Police have made multiple arrests after the Tonga Vs Samoa rugby league game in South Auckland. Photo / NZ Herald

Twenty-three people were arrested for their behaviour during rugby league celebrations after a match between Tonga and Samoa in South Auckland.

A police spokesman said there was a range of allegedly unlawful behaviour on the city’s roads over the weekend, including “high-risk traffic offending”, passengers riding on top of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save