All southbound lanes on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway have reopened after a crash caused lengthy delays this morning.

The three-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 5.50am and left one person trapped in a vehicle. By 7am there was a tailback of traffic spanning 5km.

The crash blocked the left southbound lane between Huruhuru Rd overbridge and Lincoln Rd but has now been cleared.

A police spokesperson said initial indications are that two people have received moderate injuries while one suffered minor injuries.

A crash on Auckland's Northwestern motorway is blocking a southbound lane. Photo / Supplied

Northern Fire and Emergency's shift manager said three fire engines responded to the accident where a person was trapped in a car.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland advised motorists to expect delays between Westgate and Lincoln Rd while traffic eased.