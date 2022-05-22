All southbound lanes on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway have reopened after a crash caused lengthy delays this morning.
The three-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 5.50am and left one person trapped in a vehicle. By 7am there was a tailback of traffic spanning 5km.
The crash blocked the left southbound lane between Huruhuru Rd overbridge and Lincoln Rd but has now been cleared.
A police spokesperson said initial indications are that two people have received moderate injuries while one suffered minor injuries.
Northern Fire and Emergency's shift manager said three fire engines responded to the accident where a person was trapped in a car.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland advised motorists to expect delays between Westgate and Lincoln Rd while traffic eased.