A crash was blocking one southbound lane on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

A crash was blocking one southbound lane on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

Commuters travelling along central Auckland’s Southwestern motorway are being warned to expect lengthy delays following a crash this morning.

The crash was blocking the right southbound lane just after the Neilson St off-ramp around 7.55am but all lanes have now been cleared.

UPDATE 8:15AM

This crash now moved clear of lanes. Allow extra time as southbound delays through the area ease. ^TP https://t.co/oUDuSN9anC — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 6, 2022

Traffic across all three lanes could be seen congested and only crawling.

In a social media post Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists to allow extra time as southbound delays through the area ease.