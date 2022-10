Police are investigating a accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Avondale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a crash in West Auckland overnight.

The accident between a motorcycle and a vehicle occurred around St Georges Rd in Avondale.

A witness at the scene said the road was closed around 12.50am.

More to come.