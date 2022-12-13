Voyager 2022 media awards
Auckland crash: Lane blocked over Harbour Bridge after early morning collision

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A crash on Auckland's Harbour Bridge is blocking a northbound lane.

A two-car collision on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge is causing major delays for early morning commuters.

A police spokesperson said one northbound lane is blocked.

Police received reports of the crash around 5.55am.

“No serious injuries have been reported at this stage,” said a police spokesperson.

“Three lanes remain open, however, traffic is starting to build.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi and police are warning motorists to expect delays.

“Pass with care and expect delays until cleared,” Waka Kotahi tweeted.

More to come.

