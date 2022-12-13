A crash on Auckland's Harbour Bridge is blocking a northbound lane.

A two-car collision on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge is causing major delays for early morning commuters.

A police spokesperson said one northbound lane is blocked.

Police received reports of the crash around 5.55am.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 6:00AM

A crash is blocking the middle lane northbound (lane 2 of 3) on the Harbour Bridge. Pass with care and expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/vfhDxmgL31 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 13, 2022

“No serious injuries have been reported at this stage,” said a police spokesperson.

“Three lanes remain open, however, traffic is starting to build.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi and police are warning motorists to expect delays.

“Pass with care and expect delays until cleared,” Waka Kotahi tweeted.

