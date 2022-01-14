Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Auckland crash: Five injured, helicopter sent to Warkworth

Quick Read
Five people have been injured - one critically - in a crash on State Highway 1 in the north of Auckland.

Five people have been injured - one critically - in a crash on State Highway 1 in the north of Auckland.

NZ Herald

Five people have been injured - one critically - in a crash on State Highway 1 in the north of Auckland.

The crash happened near Cowan Bay Rd in Warkworth.

State Highway 1 is closed between Puhoi and Warkworth.

St John attended the incident at 1.38pm. Four people suffered moderate injuries and one had critical or life-threatening injuries.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Five St John vehicles attended the crash and at least one is still there. A helicopter has also been dispatched.

"Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency tweeted.

"Diversions may be required. Road closure is possible."