Five people have been injured - one critically - in a crash on State Highway 1 in the north of Auckland.

The crash happened near Cowan Bay Rd in Warkworth.

State Highway 1 is closed between Puhoi and Warkworth.

SH1 PUHOI TO WARKWORTH - 2:15PM

Due to a serious crash, #SH1 is now CLOSED between Puhoi and Warkworth. Delay your journey, consider SH16 as an alternative route or expect long delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/MPIK2RraTW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 14, 2022

St John attended the incident at 1.38pm. Four people suffered moderate injuries and one had critical or life-threatening injuries.

Five St John vehicles attended the crash and at least one is still there. A helicopter has also been dispatched.

"Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency tweeted.

"Diversions may be required. Road closure is possible."