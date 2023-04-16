The two councils still taking legal action despite the Three Waters rebrand, MMR vaccination rates slump in our youngest and the Cambridge 63-year-old who rammed the ram raiders in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The alleged stabbing of two Burger King workers is a “damn disgrace” and “a new low”, Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman says.

A 23-year-old man was arrested yesterday after two staff members were stabbed at a business in South Auckland’s Takanini.

The two victims were rushed to hospital and were being treated for serious injuries, police said in a statement.

Police said the man allegedly stabbed the two people before fleeing the scene. He was found nearby a short time later and taken into custody.

Newshub and 1 News had reported the two staff were workers at Burger King Takanini. The Herald has approached Burger King for comment on the incident.

Newman told Newstalk ZB this morning, yesterday’s incident had amplified concerns of “law and order” in the community.

“It’s a new low at a time when there is a prevailing sense of lawlessness in the community,” he said.

“It is a damn disgrace because people got to go about their lawful business.”

Newman said most customers that went to the eatery were good and lawful people.

“It’s just beyond comprehension that something like this could take place.

“Retail workers don’t go to work and then get stabbed by customers.”

Newman said there was a growing sense of concern about criminal offending in the community.

“It really sets a level of concern about what is happening in our community at a time when people are anxious not only about the cost of living, not only about law and order but also about the general sense of where people are, the wellbeing of our neighbourhood.

“This is something that is of concern to me and to other local residents.”

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua of Counties Manukau CIB said he wanted to acknowledge how alarming and concerning an incident like this was to the public.

“These two people were simply doing their jobs and could not have anticipated coming to work today and becoming victims in an incident like this.

“We will be supporting them and their families as we move through our investigation and the court process.

“We hope it is reassuring that we have made a quick arrest and will put this person before the courts to be held accountable.”

Details of charges will be released once they are confirmed, police said.