The Herald confirmed caveats or rating orders had been lodged by the council against the cafe and two private homes.
However, in a statement last week, council chief financial officer Ross Tucker confirmed a settlement had now been reached with the Rupa family regarding rates arrears on all three properties.
“The council is pleased to see this matter resolved, as taking strong action such as court processes, is very much a last resort.
“Due to confidentiality obligations in the agreement, we cannot disclose further details regarding the Rupa family settlement.”
Asked for comment on the settlement yesterday, Rupa said: “I’m not allowed to talk. Bye.”
The settlement comes only months after another forced rating sale, unrelated to the Rupa family, was averted at the last minute.
The council had been preparing to forcibly sell a ramshackle Ōtara house on Guthrey Pl in August last year over a rating debt of $317,000. No rates repayments had been made on the property in 19 years.
However, following coverage of the looming auction in the Herald, the owner’s relatives contacted the council from Australia and the sale process was abandoned.