Auckland Council may close libraries and swimming pools due to Omicron

Auckland Council may have to close libraries and swimming pools if too many staff get Omicron. Photo / File

Auckland Council may have to close or reduce services at libraries, swimming pools, leisure centres and community venues due to Omicron, council chief executive Jim Stabback says.

This would happen if a large percentage of council staff were unable to work due to the highly contagious Omicron strain of the virus, he said.

Stabback said greater Government-imposed restrictions due to community cases could also lead to some "hard decisions" around the continuation of these services.

Like other organisations, Stabback said, the council is preparing for how widespread transmission of Omicron might affect its services, service delivery, workforce and customers.

The council is doing what it can to plan for the impacts of an Omicron outbreak and, while some of those impacts can't be mitigated, there are some important considerations to be made, he said.

Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback. Photo / File

"We've taken a 'not if, but when' approach to our planning and we're thinking carefully about how the council delivers essential services if our region and our own workforce are affected by Omicron.

"You only need to look at how Australia has been affected, with large numbers of people having to isolate or stay home to recuperate.

"The knock-on effect is seen in areas like manufacturing, supply chain and delivery of critical services," Stabback said.

He said it is important the council does everything it can to protect the ongoing delivery of the critical services it operates.

"These are the things that Aucklanders need from us – not just the services that they want or are nice to have – like waste collection, cemetery and crematoria services, water services that we deliver alongside Watercare and some of our regulatory and compliance services.

"Delivery of these services may look different or be pared back somewhat, but what is most important is our ability to still deliver the most critical aspects of our business.

"We will also support our council-controlled organisations to do the same," he said.

As in previous lockdown situations, online options will remain available – either to complete transactions or access services like the Auckland Council Libraries e-collections.

"We're talking to our central government counterparts about what contingencies we might need to have in place if statutory timeframes for our regulatory processes need adjusting or if there are other local government process deadlines that cannot be met due to workforce challenges," he said.

More than 97 per cent of council staff are double vaccinated.