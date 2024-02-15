Dogs are being put down because council shelters have reached capacity after an increase in dog numbers. Photo / 123rf

Dogs are being put down because council shelters have reached capacity after an increase in dog numbers. Photo / 123rf

Auckland officials have been forced to euthanise more than 150 dogs which would have normally been adopted out to homes because of a squeeze on kennel space.

Last year was the first time Auckland Council had to put down dogs because their shelters were full. The total number of dogs euthanised across the sites doubled after dog numbers increased and desexing slowed during the pandemic.

In the year to June 2023, 2615 dogs were euthanised, 151 because shelters were full and the remainder due to other reasons including temperament, health issues or the dog being involved in an attack. In previous years, no dogs have been put down because shelters are full.

Craig Hobbs, Auckland Council’s director of regulatory services, said shelters were at “full capacity”, which led to dogs that were otherwise suitable for adoption being euthanised.

“They sit there for ages, no one will take them. We get to a point where we just don’t have capacity any more and unfortunately, it’s a sad outcome when we do have to euthanise.”

SPCA’s general manager of animal services, Corey Regnerus-Kell, said the overpopulation of dogs was an “unfortunate reality” and largely due to a lack of desexing.

“SPCA’s centres throughout the country are all nearing capacity. While kitten season is currently at its peak and sees high numbers of kittens being born unwanted, the reality of puppies being born unwanted is year-round.

“The excessive, uncontrolled breeding of these animals is an important contributing factor in creating New Zealand’s widespread stray and unwanted animal problems.”

On its website, the SPCA says it is opposed to the euthanasia of healthy and behaviourally sound companion animals in New Zealand.

“SPCA acknowledges that in certain circumstances, if there are no other viable options after health and temperament assessments, it may be necessary to euthanase an animal who is not rehomeable.”

The number of dogs impounded at Auckland Council’s three main shelters increased 31.6 per cent (1584) in the year to June 2023. Auckland Council’s animal management annual report 2022-2023, published at the end of last year, states only half of dog owners picked up their pets, causing the three shelters to run at almost full capacity throughout the year.

“We know of 130,000 [dogs in Auckland], we believe there’s another 70,000 out there that aren’t registered. A lot of those . . . it’s not just the areas where people are struggling to financially support those dogs,” Hobbs said.

“You walk around the North Shore beaches or eastern beaches and there’s a lot of unregistered dogs out there.”

Most dogs were euthanised because they failed the council’s “temperament test”, which includes testing whether a dog is aggressive in certain day-to-day scenarios. More than twice as many dogs were euthanised in the year to June 2023 than the previous year for failing the temperament test.

Dog euthanisation is tough for the council’s animal management staff, who are drawn to the job because they love dogs, Hobbs said.

“[Our staff] are really passionate people . . . they love dogs and [it’s] part of the reason they do their job, so supporting vets to euthanise is the last thing they want to do.”

Hobbs said if a dog was not registered or microchipped, and failed the council’s temperament test, there was a “high percentage of odds” it would be put down.

However, if the dog was registered or microchipped, the owner would be contacted.

“We don’t just put them down immediately either. We do work with other shelters and . . . dog adoption services. We’ll always go to them first to see if they’ve got the ability to take those dogs . . . It’s an option of last resort.”

Julia Gabel is an Auckland-based reporter with a focus on data journalism. She joined the Herald in 2020.