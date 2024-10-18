Judge Lance suppressed the man’s name until a court hearing in January 2025 to decide whether name suppression should continue.

The man will also return to court for a Crown case review on February 19 next year.

As well as pleading not guilty, the man has asked for trial by jury, his lawyer Daniel Schellenberg said.

The Herald wasn’t able to immediately confirm the full period when the offending was alleged to have taken place, except that at least 20 charges relate to alleged incidents between June 21 and October 7 last year, according to court documents.

A police spokesperson said a man appeared in court today charged with 64 counts of making an intimate visual recording.

“As the matter is now before the court, police are limited in making further comment.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.

