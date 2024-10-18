- Clothing shop owner charged with 64 counts of making intimate visual recordings
- The man pleaded not guilty at his first appearance in court today
- The alleged incidents took place over several months
An Auckland business owner has been charged over scores of alleged instances of intentionally making an intimate visual recording of another person.
The married man is listed on court documents as a food industry worker living in Pukekohe, where police say he was arrested on Monday last week.
But company records show the man, who is aged in his 30s, is the co-owner/sole director of a central Auckland clothing shop.
The man pleaded not guilty to 64 charges of making an intimate visual recording when he appeared before Judge Simon Lance in the Auckland District Court this morning.