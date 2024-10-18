Advertisement
Auckland clothing shop owner in court on intimate visual recordings charges

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
  • Clothing shop owner charged with 64 counts of making intimate visual recordings
  • The man pleaded not guilty at his first appearance in court today
  • The alleged incidents took place over several months

An Auckland business owner has been charged over scores of alleged instances of intentionally making an intimate visual recording of another person.

The married man is listed on court documents as a food industry worker living in Pukekohe, where police say he was arrested on Monday last week.

But company records show the man, who is aged in his 30s, is the co-owner/sole director of a central Auckland clothing shop.

The man pleaded not guilty to 64 charges of making an intimate visual recording when he appeared before Judge Simon Lance in the Auckland District Court this morning.

Judge Lance suppressed the man’s name until a court hearing in January 2025 to decide whether name suppression should continue.

The man will also return to court for a Crown case review on February 19 next year.

As well as pleading not guilty, the man has asked for trial by jury, his lawyer Daniel Schellenberg said.

The Herald wasn’t able to immediately confirm the full period when the offending was alleged to have taken place, except that at least 20 charges relate to alleged incidents between June 21 and October 7 last year, according to court documents.

A police spokesperson said a man appeared in court today charged with 64 counts of making an intimate visual recording.

“As the matter is now before the court, police are limited in making further comment.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.

