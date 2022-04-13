Members of the Extinction Rebellion climate protesters support three of their members who have been charged with willful damage outside the ANZ on Queen Street. Video / Dean Purcell

Members of the Extinction Rebellion climate protesters support three of their members who have been charged with willful damage outside the ANZ on Queen Street. Video / Dean Purcell

Three Extinction Rebellion climate activists aged in their late 60s and early 70s who have previously been the subject of colourful protests outside Auckland District Court pleaded not guilty today to graffiti charges.

Carillon Cowan, 72, Gillian Coombes, 68, and Brian Wheeldon, 70, were charged in October with intentionally damaging the entryway to an ANZ bank branch on Queen St in Auckland's CBD.

If they are convicted, the charges could carry a maximum possible punishment of three months' prison and a $2000 fine.

Members of Extinction Rebellion's Red Rebel Brigade stand outside Auckland District Court as three protesters charged with willful damage appear for court in February 2022. Photo / Michael Craig

In a press release issued by the Auckland branch of Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental protest movement, the group said they merely painted the sidewalk during the demonstration. The offending image, they said, was the words "Zero Emissions 2025" along with the group's logo.

Today marked the trio's first appearance in court, after several prior appearances were rescheduled due to Covid-19 restrictions. In November, even though the hearing was cancelled, the group was accompanied to the courthouse by an entourage hoisting banners, waving flags and wearing body-length red veils.

Extinction Rebellion protesters Carillon Cowan and Brian Wheeldon appeared at Auckland District Court today to face graffiti charges. Photo / Michael Craig

No such entourage accompanied the group today because the hearing had been reset so many times, said Cowan, who in addition to being a defendant serves as the Auckland branch's spokeswoman.

Extinction Rebellion referred to the co-defendants in a press release as "climate heroes" and the charges against them as "ludicrous", pointing to ANZ's investments in fossil fuels.

ANZ Bank is marked with paint and "climate disaster" signage during an October 2021 protest. Photo / Supplied

"The ANZ Bank is a climate criminal knowingly causing ecocide," Cowan said.

ANZ has been the focus of climate protests in the past, including a "refugee camp" that was erected at the same branch in 2015.

In 2018, the company was forced to defend itself when Forest & Bird cited fossil fuel investments as a reason for switching its loyalty to Kiwibank. ANZ said at the time that fossil fuels were a very small part of its total portfolio, amounting to 0.24 percent or $414m, and that the amount had decreased over time.