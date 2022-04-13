Three Extinction Rebellion climate activists aged in their late 60s and early 70s who have previously been the subject of colourful protests outside Auckland District Court pleaded not guilty today to graffiti charges.
Carillon Cowan, 72, Gillian Coombes, 68, and Brian Wheeldon, 70, were charged in October with intentionally damaging the entryway to an ANZ bank branch on Queen St in Auckland's CBD.
If they are convicted, the charges could carry a maximum possible punishment of three months' prison and a $2000 fine.
In a press release issued by the Auckland branch of Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental protest movement, the group said they merely painted the sidewalk during the demonstration. The offending image, they said, was the words "Zero Emissions 2025" along with the group's logo.
Today marked the trio's first appearance in court, after several prior appearances were rescheduled due to Covid-19 restrictions. In November, even though the hearing was cancelled, the group was accompanied to the courthouse by an entourage hoisting banners, waving flags and wearing body-length red veils.
No such entourage accompanied the group today because the hearing had been reset so many times, said Cowan, who in addition to being a defendant serves as the Auckland branch's spokeswoman.
Extinction Rebellion referred to the co-defendants in a press release as "climate heroes" and the charges against them as "ludicrous", pointing to ANZ's investments in fossil fuels.
"The ANZ Bank is a climate criminal knowingly causing ecocide," Cowan said.
ANZ has been the focus of climate protests in the past, including a "refugee camp" that was erected at the same branch in 2015.
In 2018, the company was forced to defend itself when Forest & Bird cited fossil fuel investments as a reason for switching its loyalty to Kiwibank. ANZ said at the time that fossil fuels were a very small part of its total portfolio, amounting to 0.24 percent or $414m, and that the amount had decreased over time.