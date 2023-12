A person was critically injured in a late-night scooter crash in central Auckland on December 8. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A critically hurt person has been taken to hospital after a late-night scooter crash.

The Beam scooter crash took place on Hobson St in inner Auckland at 11.38pm last night.

St John and Fire and Emergency NZ crews attended the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended, treated and then transported the patient to Auckland hospital in a critical condition.