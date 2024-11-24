Advertisement
Auckland Christmas tree Te Manaaki lit up for first time in downtown city centre

Auckland's new Christmas tree Te Manaaki is lit up for the first time on Te Komititanga Square (formerly Elizabeth Square) on lower Queen Street. Photo / Supplied

Auckland’s holiday season is looking brighter after a giant million-dollar tree was illuminated for the first time in its downtown city centre last night in a special event.

The new tree was lit at sundown at Te Komititanga, the civic square on lower Queen Street, after a 7pm ceremony featuring host Anika Moa, singer Tami Neilson, and the Auckland Youth Choir, who performed a range of classic carols.

The steel tree, named Te Manaaki, is 18m-tall, boasts over 10,000 LED lights, 4000 pōhutukawa flowers, and more than 200 giant baubles.

Auckland's new Christmas tree Te Manaaki is lit up for the first time on Te Komititanga Square (formerly Elizabeth Square) on lower Queen Street. Photo / Supplied
Te Manaaki will remain in Te Komititanga Square until January 5, and a five-minute light show will run every night from 6pm to 10pm until January 4.

Moa said she was looking forward to celebrating this event with her children.

“This is the start of a new tradition in Tāmaki Makaurau of celebrating Christmas, whānau and a city bought together with aroha.

“It is so needed right now.”

People take pictures of Auckland's new Christmas tree Te Manaaki as it is lit for the first time on Te Komititanga Square on lower Queen Street. Photo / Supplied
Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said turning on the lights of the “magical” new tree would “mark a special moment for the heart of our city”.

The tree costs $1.24 million plus operating expenses and is considered a long-term gift from Heart of the City and Precinct Properties, with Auckland Council contributing $800,000 through the city centre targeted rate paid by city centre property owners.

Heart of the City and Precinct Properties said the tree is part of a plan “dedicated to revitalising Auckland’s city centre and creating a vibrancy and a sense of occasion” for residents, businesses, students, and visitors during the holiday season.

Despite concerns over the price of the decoration amid the cost-of-living crisis, it’s hoped the tree will bring festive cheer and transform the space into a vibrant hub for connection, Beck says.

The name Te Manaaki, gifted by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, reflects the celebration of culture and a commitment to community, Beck said, with “manaaki” meaning “respect, care, and hospitality”.

The base of the tree, designed by Merania Kerehoma of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, draws from traditional Māori mahi toi (art) to honour the heritage and culture of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Host and singer Anika Moa performs before Auckland's new Christmas tree Te Manaaki is lit up for the first time. Photo / Supplied
More festivities are planned in Auckland’s city centre over the coming weeks.

Today, the beloved Farmers’ Santa Parade will wind its way through Auckland’s streets for the 91st time.

Other events will include Smith and Caughey’s annual Christmas-themed window displays, as well as the return of the “Pav”, a Christmas-themed pavilion installation, which will this year be erected in Aotea Square.

