Auckland's new Christmas tree Te Manaaki is lit up for the first time on Te Komititanga Square (formerly Elizabeth Square) on lower Queen Street. Photo / Supplied
Auckland’s holiday season is looking brighter after a giant million-dollar tree was illuminated for the first time in its downtown city centre last night in a special event.
The new tree was lit at sundown at Te Komititanga, the civic square on lower Queen Street, after a 7pm ceremony featuring host Anika Moa, singer Tami Neilson, and the Auckland Youth Choir, who performed a range of classic carols.
The steel tree, named Te Manaaki, is 18m-tall, boasts over 10,000 LED lights, 4000 pōhutukawa flowers, and more than 200 giant baubles.
Te Manaaki will remain in Te Komititanga Square until January 5, and a five-minute light show will run every night from 6pm to 10pm until January 4.
The tree costs $1.24 million plus operating expenses and is considered a long-term gift from Heart of the City and Precinct Properties, with Auckland Council contributing $800,000 through the city centre targeted rate paid by city centre property owners.
Heart of the City and Precinct Properties said the tree is part of a plan “dedicated to revitalising Auckland’s city centre and creating a vibrancy and a sense of occasion” for residents, businesses, students, and visitors during the holiday season.
Other events will include Smith and Caughey’s annual Christmas-themed window displays, as well as the return of the “Pav”, a Christmas-themed pavilion installation, which will this year be erected in Aotea Square.
