The annual Famers' Santa Parade returns to central Auckland today. Photo / Darryl Morgan Photography

By RNZ

Some roads surrounding Auckland’s Queen Street will be closed for part of Sunday for the annual Farmers Santa Parade.

Most will be shut from 11am until 5pm.

“People are advised to get into the city before 11am,” the parade’s website said.

The parade, which sets off along the 1.6km route at 1pm, is in its 91st year.