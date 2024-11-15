“We’d love to see it become an enduring Christmas tradition for many years ahead - a place for both locals and visitors to come and create new memories.”

Te Manaaki will preside over the square from November 23 until January 6, although passers-by and Britomart locals will get sneak peeks from November 17 ahead of its inaugural illumination next Saturday.

Viv Beck, chief executive of Heart of the City, and Scott Pritchard, CEO of Precinct Properties, with Te Manaaki's Christmas baubles. Photo / Babiche Martens

The name Te Manaaki, gifted by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, reflects the celebration of culture and a commitment to community, Beck said, with “manaaki” meaning “respect, care and hospitality”.

The base of the tree, designed by Merania Kerehoma of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, draws from traditional Māori mahi toi (art) to honour the heritage and culture of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Intended to be a permanent fixture of the festive season for years to come, Te Manaaki features a steel frame and stainless-steel baubles.

But the tree doesn’t come cheap, with the Herald reporting this week that Auckland Council is stumping up $800,000 for the installation via the city centre targeted rate: $400,000 (roughly one-third) will go towards the purchase cost, while the other $400,000 is being used for operational funding over the next few years.

Heart of the City and Precinct Properties are funding the rest with equal contributions.

“There’s no doubt the tree will look stunning - it should, given its incredibly high price tag,” Alliance spokesman Sam Warren told the Herald.

“But considering the state of the books, and how everyone else has had to tighten their belts, it’s hard not to wonder if this is a ‘nice to have’ and not a necessity.”

A circus performer and jazz band at the Pavilion (or 'The Pav'), a Christmas installation in Te Komititanga Square, on December 1, 2022. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

In a statement, Auckland Council noted the tree was “a significant investment for the city that will be enjoyed for many years to come”.

The tree’s arrival will be just one festivity to enjoy in Auckland’s city centre over the coming weeks. Other activities will include Smith and Caughey’s annual Christmas-themed window displays, as well as the return of the “Pav”, a Christmas-themed pavilion installation, which will this year be erected in Aotea Square. On Sunday, November 24, the beloved Farmers Santa Parade will wind its way through Auckland’s streets for the 91st time.

Te Manaaki will be illuminated for the first time at 7pm on November 23. All ages are welcome to attend the free festive event, which will include performances by host Anika Moa, Tami Neilson and the Auckland Youth Choir, who will perform a string of classic carols.

What: Te Manaaki Christmas Tree’s Inaugural Illumination

Where: Te Komititanga Square, Auckland CBD

When: 7pm, Saturday, November 23.