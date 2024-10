Plans to expand Auckland's maximum security prison, crew of the sunken Manawanui back on home soil and inquiries continue after Phillips family sighting.

Emergency services are responding to an incident involving a car and a child in Blockhouse Bay, Auckland this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the incident in a driveway on Connell St, was reported around 3.50pm.

“The child was assessed as having serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and was transported to hospital for further checks.”

Police have spoken to the driver of the vehicle involved.