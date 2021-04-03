Auckland Central City Library closed until further notice after building issues

Auckland's Central City Library has closed its doors this week as its roof is fixed. Photo / Google Maps

Auckland's Central City Library has closed its doors this week as its roof is fixed.

The waterproof layer on the surface of the 50-year-old building is being replaced, which involves breaking off the concrete surface, grinding the old waterproof membrane and laying a new one.

There are several layers on the roof of the Lorne St building and the project is expected to take until the end of the year.

A spokesperson said a decision on the best options for continuing to deliver the library service will be made after Easter.

The library was temporarily closed on March 22 due to a precautionary evacuation after an unpleasant odour was reported by staff and customers, which was associated with the building works.

It remained closed for several days, before reopening on March 25.

On April 1, it was announced the library would stay closed until further notice.