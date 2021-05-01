Auckland CBD taxi attack: Two men hospitalised with stab wounds linked to bloody Vincent Street brawl

Police investigate early morning assault on Vincent St / Greys Ave. Video / Michael Craig

Police have confirmed a second man was hospitalised yesterday with stab wounds after a street brawl that left a taxi splattered with blood in Auckland city centre.

For much of Friday morning, a silver sedan marked with a Discount Taxi sign straddled the centre line of Vincent St, blood splattered over its front passenger window and door.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock said the violence happened when two groups of four people converged on the taxi about 5.15am.

Police had earlier said a man with a serious leg injury was found at the scene and taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Bostock today said another man who independently showed up at Waitakere Hospital on the same day with a stab wound was also likely caught up in the taxi attack.

"Both injured males are expected to make a full recovery. The investigation is still in its early stages and police continue to make inquiries."

Police have closed upper Vincent St in inner-city Auckland after an overnight assault on April 30, 2021. Photo / Michael Craig

It's too soon to say whether it was gang-related, she said.



A spokesperson for Discount Taxis was unable to give any information on Friday.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who was in the area around the time of the stabbings, who may have information to contact Auckland City Police on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.