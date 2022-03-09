Poull Andersen had 22 steel pellets surgically removed from his upper torso and face. Photo / Supplied

The brother of radio host Jay-Jay Feeney says he is still in "shock" and "riddled" with pallets after he suffered serious injuries following a shooting over the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday, three people were rushed to hospital after a reported shooting in central Auckland, including Poull Andersen.

Later that morning, Andersen had 22 steel pellets surgically removed from his upper torso and face. Some were in his lungs and one narrowly missed his heart.

Thinking back to that night, he recalled falling to the ground with blood pouring out of him.

"Haunted by the memory of falling to the ground in the middle of Queen St with blood coming out of me everywhere, every breath followed by a choking cough full of blood and hot sweats, all I was thinking about was my two boys, whether I would see them again," he said.

Poull Anderson is still recovering in hospital. Photo / Supplied

The father of two said he didn't want his children to wake up that morning without a father.

Andersen thanked everyone for the "love and support" he has received since the shooting.

"For those who have put in for the Givealittle page, again I'm lost for words, I appreciate this so much, to be able to keep my business going forward and to help with my long recovery."

Andersen said he was just a few days into a "very long road".

"So far, countless cords stuck in my skin, I feel like a pincushion from all the injections I have received. I walked about 10 metres today."

For the first time today, Andersen said he had seen his medical staples which currently go from his chest to his belly button.

"I am still riddled with pellets, I'm unsure if they will be taking them all out as there are too many.

"I can't sleep, but when I do it's only for a few minutes and caused by the medication."

Feeney, who has recently had Covid-19, learned what had happened to her brother in the early hours of the morning after the shooting.

"My mum was so upset, like ridiculous, and I knew something must be wrong because it's 2.30 in the morning and she's calling me," Feeney said at the time.

A witness said a number of bystanders were seen near Evan's Kebab and Backpackers World Travel wth blood on their clothing. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"She just goes 'I'm so sorry to wake you, your brother's been shot'. And I was like what? What do you mean? You're joking.

"It was so outrageous. I was thinking all sorts. With what? And why? What is someone doing going to town on Friday night with a gun? Why do you need to take a gun to town? It's so confusing."

Andersen said while he may be physically weak is will come out of this stronger.

"I might be physically and mentally hurt but I'll come out the other side stronger, and I have my girlfriend, my family, my friends all at my side being absolutely amazing."

A teenager who allegedly shot three people in Auckland's CBD in the early hours of Saturday appeared in court earlier this week.

The 18-year-old, who was granted interim name suppression, faces three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He appeared via audiovisual link at Auckland District Court before Judge Peter Winter. He was remanded in custody without plea until his next appearance on March 23.