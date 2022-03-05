Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney.

Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney has revealed on social media that her brother was among the victims of a shooting overnight in Auckland CBD and has undergone surgery.

The broadcaster described being woken at 2.30am by her "hysterical mother saying 'Your brother's been shot!'"

Three people were rushed to hospital in the early hours of this morning after a shooting on Fort Street shortly before 2am.

Three people were seriously injured and taken to Auckland Hospital, two in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

Police were called to Fort St in Auckland CBD overnight after reports of a shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Feeney posted to her public Facebook page this afternoon describing the incident that led to her brother undergoing emergency surgery.

"My brother was getting a kebab with his girlfriend and was randomly fired at by a stranger.

"He has just undergone surgery to remove pellets or whatever was sprayed in him," Feeney posted.



"My mum is beside herself, my brother and his girlfriend are traumatised and I am frustrated because I can't see any of them due to having Covid.

"Why the hell would any teenager need to have a GUN on a night out in the city???? This is so crazy and my family and I are in deep shock.



"I would love to know what has happened to the kid that was arrested. And I hope the other two girls who were shot are doing ok."

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in Auckland District Court today, facing three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to two people.

A witness said areas on Fort St, Shortland St and Queen St were blocked by police, and a number of bystanders could be seen near Evans Kebab and Backpackers World Travel.

"A number of bystanders had blood on their clothing, whist others assisted police."

St John said they responded with six units and assessed and treated three patients.