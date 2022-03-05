A van collided with a cyclist on Manukau Rd in Royal Oak in Auckland this afternoon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A cyclist has tragically died after a crash involving a van in the Auckland suburb of Royal Oak.

The crash was reported to police at around 11:25am.

The cyclist died at the scene.

Manukau Rd was initially closed, with cordons being put in place, and motorists being advised to avoid the area.

The road has since been reopened.

Earlier, a witness at the scene said there is a large vehicle in the middle of Manukau Rd completely covered by tarpaulins.

Police had initially blocked the exit from the carpark outside a Pak'n'Save supermarket on Manukau Rd.

This was causing congestion within the carpark. However, police have now partially cleared the exit and cars are slowly leaving.