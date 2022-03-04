Three per cent of New Zealand's population are currently active cases, of which there are 152,358. Video / NZ Herald

Five more people have died with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has announced - bringing NZ's toll since the pandemic began to 68.

There are 18,833 community cases of Covid-19 in the community today - a decrease in daily cases from recent days above 20,000.

But health chiefs have sounded the warning bell over fears people are not reporting postiive results from rapid antigen tests - and say that coule be the reason for the apparent dip in numbers.

There are 10 people in ICU among almost 600 people being treated in hospital.

The average age of those in hospital is 52.

"Sadly, we are today reporting the deaths of five people with Covid-19," the ministry said in a statement.

"Of these, two were being cared for at North Shore Hospital, two at Middlemore Hospital and one at Auckland City Hospital.

"Three of the patients were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Three were male and two were female.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with these people's whānau and friends."

The ministry also sounded the alarm over concerns people weren't reporting their positive rapid antigen test results.

"While decreases in cases can be encouraging, the Ministry of Health urges caution," it said.

"We are expecting cases to jump around, and are continuing to see increases in Covid-19 related hospitalisations.

"Additionally, public health officials consider that one possible reason for the decrease in cases could be related to people not self-reporting rapid antigen test results.

"The Ministry of Health would like to remind everyone to self-report both positive and negative results for RATs through My Covid Record, to help health officials understand the size and trends of the outbreak.

"It is essential we have as much information as possible to inform public health decision-making.

"So, today, our message is simple: if you take a rapid antigen test, report the result online through my Covid Record."

The ministry's statement added: "The ministry would like to thank the tens of thousands of people who have reported a RAT result – you are doing your bit for the health response."

Auckland remains the highest area impacted by fresh cases, comprising more than 9700 of today's new cases.

There are now 167,793 active cases in the community - these are cases the ministry says were identified in the past 10 days and not yet classified as recovered.

There have been just seven fresh cases detected at the border.

For several days New Zealand has registered more than 20,000 daily community cases; the seven-day rolling average is 16,163 cases.

The Ministry of Health said it was good to see the number of fresh daily cases drop below the 20,000 mark - but warned against complacency, saying it was imperative everyone remained cautious about the spread of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant.

The ministry has also expressed concern about cases of people trying to walk through testing centre drive thrus to collect RATs

"This is dangerous, and we would like to remind people to check Healthpoint for information about drive-through and walk-in community testing centres.

"We are continuing to see a high demand for rapid antigen tests and the ministry continues to assure people that we have good supply of tests.

"With tens of thousands of people collecting RATs from testing centres and collection sites, our request is to, please, be patient and kind to each other and staff."

People who are symptomatic or a household contact, can order RATs through the newly launched RAT requester site.

"The priority for Covid-19 response for free RATs remains those who are symptomatic or a household contact," the ministry said.

"Please do not order or request RATs from testing centre or collections sites unless you are unwell or a household contact.

"International travel pre-departure testing is not covered under the public health response. If you are well, you can still purchase RATs from one of a growing number of retailers which stock them."

Epidemiologist Dr Rod Jackson told the Herald this week he cringes when he sees daily cases hovering at around 23,000, as some modelling shows they could be four times that number, and therefore closer to 100,000.

Jackson said most cases of Omicron so far were in younger people who were less likely to get really sick and die, but the crunch would come when more elderly people get Omicron.

"It is going to be difficult to stop it spreading and once it takes hold in older age groups, sadly, we are going to see more severe disease and more deaths," he said.

More than 130,000 orders were placed through RAT requester site for free rapid antigen tests on Thursday. This covered more than half a million people, or about 2 million tests, the Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday.

Over the weekend, another 8 million RATs are expected to arrive in the country.

Another 99 million are confirmed for delivery this month.