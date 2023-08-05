Police on lower Queen St following an incident overnight. August 4, 2023. Photo / Hayden Woodward

By RNZ

An Auckland councillor is concerned over the increasing level of violent crimes occurring in the city’s CBD.

Police will be increasing their presence on the front line following Thursday night’s shooting on Queen Street that has now left one victim dead.

Officers were called to reports of a fight on the corner of Fort and Queen streets about 11.30pm on Thursday.

A small group of people were witnessed fighting before an offender pulled out a firearm and fired several shots.

One person was shot in the head and a second person was hit in the abdomen. Both were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed on Friday evening that one of the victims had died and a homicide investigation had been launched. The other victim remains in a stable condition.

Nobody has yet been arrested over the shooting.

Electric scooters abandoned on lower Queen St following a shooting incident at 11.30pm on August 3, 2023. Photo / Hayden Woodward

On Saturday, Auckland councillor Mike Lee said it was yet another violent incident that had turned fatal.

“[It’s a] dreadful tragedy and it’s not the first one is it? So we’ve had a number of these incidents, two especially violent and fatal and tragic.

“I’m sure the residents of the inner city are extremely grateful for the police intervening.”

But when there is not a crisis, Lee said the police presence on the streets is lacking.

“What we want to see are police on the streets, the visibility of police in the inner city is very, very low at the present time, except for when it comes to these crises, but it shouldn’t have to come to that.”

Auckland councillor Mike Lee. Photo / RNZ

Lee said police visibility needs to be taken more seriously to avoid future tragedies.

In a statement on Friday evening, relieving Auckland City District Commander Sunny Patel said a high visibility of police will be noticeable in the CBD and extra staff are being brought in.

“As we head into the weekend and over the coming weeks, police remain focused on ensuring people are safe and feel safe coming into the city.

“We acknowledge recent incidents will be alarming for those who live, work, or come into the city to visit.”

Additional staff will help increase police presence and prevent crime, Patel said.

Screenshot from video showing aftermath of shooting on Queen St at 11.30pm, August 4, 2023. Image / Aayush Gupta

“It is always concerning for police when people choose to employ violence so brazenly. We have no tolerance for this or other unlawful activity occurring in our communities.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said the man who died was taken off life support and “sadly succumbed to his injuries with family beside him”.

The focus of police remained on finding the person responsible, Bolton said.

In a press conference on Friday, Bolton said the two people shot “weren’t looking for trouble”.

Those living and working in the CBD may be feeling vulnerable, Bolton said, and police had no tolerance for violence in public places.

“The CBD is still a safe place and I encourage people to come to the CBD.”

The person who fired the shots was wearing distinctive red and black pants and a red hat, and fled the scene on a scooter.