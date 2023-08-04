Two people have been shot and are in critical condition after a fight on lower Queen Street overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

Electric scooter company Lime is actively assisting police in their search for the offender of an incident on Auckland’s Queen Street last night which left two people with gunshot wounds.

One person was shot in the head and another in the abdomen during the altercation around midnight, before the shooter fled the scene on an electric Lime scooter, wearing distinctive red and black pants and a red hat.

Users of Lime scooters are required to create an account and add a credit card before being able to ride, making it highly likely that Lime will be able to provide police with the offender’s details.

Screenshot from a video showing the aftermath of the shooting on Queen St on Thursday night. Image / Aayush Gupta

Police were initially called following reports of a fight between a group of people on the corner of Fort St and Queen St.

On Friday afternoon, police revealed up to four shots were fired during the altercation.

One victim is now stable while the other remains in critical condition at Auckland City Hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said police are continuing to investigate and are following positive lines of inquiry involving CCTV.

“A small group of people were witnessed fighting before one offender pulled out a firearm and fired several shots,” Bolton said.

Bolton would not comment on whether the incident was gang-related and or the exact number of people involved, but confirmed police could be looking for more than one person.

“What I can say at this stage, was two groups were unknown to each other and the rest of it just forming part of our investigation.”

The offender was on a Lime scooter before and after the incident.

Bolton described during the incident there were “words exchanged” which led the person to get off the scooter and approach.

“I’m very concerned about the victims who were going about their own business, they weren’t looking for trouble,” Bolton said.

Footage from the scene showed armed police surrounding a person on the ground. Photos of the scene also show multiple scooters lying on their sides.

Police on lower Queen St following last night's incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Bolton said police believe it’s an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

“We’re asking anyone with information to please come forward and speak to us.”

A witness told the Herald he heard multiple gunshots and people yelling before looking out of the window to see a man lying on the ground and another being tended to by police.

Another witness told TVNZ’s Breakfast they heard screaming and several loud bangs. When they looked out the window they saw a group of young people looking “panicked”, with a person lying still on the ground.

The incident comes two weeks after and barely two blocks away from where Matu Reid opened fire at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD, killing two men and injuring numerous others including a police officer.

The 24-year-old was on home detention for domestic violence charges when he entered the high-rise construction site at 7.22am on July 20, armed with a pump-action shotgun.

He worked his way through the building, shooting Solomona To’ot’oo and Tupuga Sipiliana dead.

Reid exchanged gunfire with police before they found him dead in a lift shaft of self-inflicted injuries.

That incident shut down the Auckland CBD area around Britomart for much of the day. There is no suggestion the two incidents are related.

Police increase visibility in Auckland’s CBD

On Friday night, police announced they will remain highly visible across the central city, with additional staffing being brought in.

Police acting superintendent Sunny Patel says police remain focused on ensuring people are safe and feel safe coming into the city.

“We acknowledge recent incidents will be alarming for those who live, work, or come into the city to visit. It is always concerning for Police when people chose to employ violence so brazenly.

“The additional staffing to support our deployment, following last night’s shooting on Queen Street has come from across Tāmaki Makaurau to increase our presence and to prevent crime,” said Patel.

Patel said police are conscious the weekends bring in additional visitors to Auckland’s city centre for nightlife and other events and encourage those people coming into the city to exercise common sense, particularly if they are drinking alcohol.

“We have no tolerance for this or other unlawful activity occurring in our communities,” he said.

Police advise anyone who finds themselves in a situation where they feel unsafe or if an incident is occurring, call 111.

Other matters can also be reported to police by calling 105 or reporting online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.



