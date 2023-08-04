Focus Live: Police speak to the media after serious incident on Queen St

Police are set to reveal more details about the overnight shooting in downtown Auckland that left two people critically injured.

One person was shot in the head and another in the abdomen during an altercation on Queen St just before midnight.

The shooter fled the scene on an electric Lime scooter.

Auckland CIB detective senior sergeant Craig Bolton will address media at 1.30pm about last night’s shooting.

Screenshot from video showing the aftermath of shooting on Queen St at 11.30pm yesterday. Photo / Aayush Gupta

A Lime Scooter spokesperson said they were assisting police with enquiries.

Police said both victims were in hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident, which happened around 11.30pm.

Police said they were called following reports of a fight between a group of people on the corner of Fort St and Queen St.

Bolton said a group of people started fighting before one person pulled out a firearm and fired a number of shots.

Both the wounded people were taken to Auckland City Hospital in critical condition.

The gunman was witnessed fleeing the scene on a Lime Scooter, wearing distinctive red and black pants and a red hat.

Bolton said there was no ongoing risk to the community.

Electric scooters were abandoned on Lower Queen St following a shooting incident last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Footage from the scene showed armed police surrounding a person on the ground. Photos of the scene also show multiple scooters lying on their sides.

A witness told the Herald he heard multiple gunshots and people yelling before looking out of the window to see a man lying on the ground and another being tended to by police.

Another witness told TVNZ’s Breakfast they heard screaming and several loud bangs. When they looked out the window they saw a group of young people looking “panicked”, with a person lying still on the ground.

Police closed off a section of Auckland’s lower Queen St following the shooting, before reopening it at 7am.

Police on Queen St at the scene of a shooting overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“We believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the community,” Bolton said.

“Police have zero tolerance for violence in public places, especially where firearms are used, and are working to hold the offenders to account.”

Police were following “positive lines of enquiry” and anyone with information was asked to come forward.

Police have completed a scene examination and are now looking for all those involved.

