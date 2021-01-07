Auckland cafe burglary: Arrest in Mt Albert smash and grab, items recovered

Rocky's owner Rocky Warnakulasuriya with his wife Jeevani Thusitha and daughters, Sophie and Layla, at their business in Mt Albert after it was burgled. Photo / Dean Purcell

A 19-year-old man has been charged with burglary after a popular Mt Albert cafe was targeted on Monday night in a late-night raid.

The owners of Rocky's Restaurant and Cafe were left devastated after discovering their New North Rd premises had been entered twice in the night and electronic gear, liquid and takings stolen as they slept in an adjoining property.

Jeevani Thusitha, who had given birth less than a fortnight ago, screamed as she opened the door to her cafe on Monday morning after discovering the confronting scene.

Auckland police today confirmed the arrest came after the Avondale tactical crime unit executed a search warrant in the Mt Albert area yesterday evening.

A number of items allegedly stolen in the burglary were recovered.

A man was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on January 11.

Police said this burglary was extremely distressing to the victims and they hoped that the arrest and recovery of stolen items bought some reassurance to them and the local community.

An empty till is left on the floor of the cafe. Photo / Supplied

A Givealittle page was set up for the struggling owners who did not have insurance after financially struggling through last year's Covid lockdowns.

So far $32,610 has been raised for the restaurant owners to replace stolen gear, restock shelves, pay for insurance and beef up security.