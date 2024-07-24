Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Auckland businessman arrested after second-hand vehicles imported with wound-back odometers

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
  • An Auckland businessman was arrested for importing 133 vehicles with allegedly falsified documents.
  • The vehicles, mainly trucks from Japan, had altered odometers and other incorrect details.
  • He faces up a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment or a $10,000 fine if convicted.

An Auckland-based businessman has been arrested after importing more than 130 second-hand vehicles from Japan using allegedly falsified documents.

An investigation by Customs found the 36-year-old man allegedly imported 133 second-hand vehicles, mainly trucks, between 2020 and 2024, that had understated odometer readings and other false information.

He appeared in the Waitākere District Court today, charged with being knowingly concerned in any importation, transportation, shipment, unshipment or landing of prohibited imports. Further charges are also possible.

The investigation began in April after Customs was approached by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) about imported vehicles suspected of having incorrect import records.

“The investigation identified the individual and his company which imported the vehicles for on-sale,” a statement from Customs read.

A search warrant at the man’s residential and business address was carried out by Customs today, during which further evidence was located and he was arrested on site.

“This offending is serious not just from a border but also consumer fraud perspective as the suspect was supplying false import documents as well as duping buyers selling older vehicles for higher profit,” said chief customs officer for fraud and prohibition, Nigel Barnes.

Barnes said imported vehicles from Japan require an export certificate from Japanese authorities.

“In this case, a comparison of the export certificate and the import documents used by the defendant identified discrepancies with the vehicle odometer records, years of manufacture, and gross vehicle mass.”

Customs said there were no immediate safety concerns with these vehicles and NZTA would contact affected owners directly.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment or $10,000 fine.

