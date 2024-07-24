In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, a big day for survivors of abuse in this country and Greens looking at whether to force Darleen Tana out. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland-based businessman has been arrested after importing more than 130 second-hand vehicles from Japan using allegedly falsified documents.

An investigation by Customs found the 36-year-old man allegedly imported 133 second-hand vehicles, mainly trucks, between 2020 and 2024, that had understated odometer readings and other false information.

He appeared in the Waitākere District Court today, charged with being knowingly concerned in any importation, transportation, shipment, unshipment or landing of prohibited imports. Further charges are also possible.

The investigation began in April after Customs was approached by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) about imported vehicles suspected of having incorrect import records.