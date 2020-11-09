Auckland bus crash: Vehicle suspended in the air, stops short of Glendowie home

Dramatic footage of a crash scene in Glendowie shows a bus hanging precariously off a road after smashing through a pohutukawa tree.

NZ Herald business reporter, and witness at the scene, Jane Phare says the bus driver was in shock after careering off Riddell Rd in Glendowie.

"The pohutukawa was demolished," she says.

A witness at the scene says the bus driver was in shock after the crash. Photo / Jane Phare

"The front windscreen [of the bus] was smashed."

The bus drove through fibre lines and there was "quite a bit of oil" on the road.



She says the driver was taken to hospital and a single elderly passenger was sitting in the back of the bus and sustained a cut.

Three St John vehicles attended the scene in Glendowie and transported the two patients to hospital in moderate condition.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene near the Glover Rd intersection at 6.55pm where the passenger was being treated for minor injuries.