Police stop a blue car thought to be involved in a burglary in Silverdale overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A vehicle linked to a smash and grab north of Auckland was later caught by police trying to drive on to the wrong side of the motorway.

It is understood police were called to a burglary at the Noel Leeming store in Silverdale overnight.

Authorities later managed to stop a blue car from heading onto the wrong side of the motorway near the Lincoln Rd off-ramp in Henderson, West Auckland.

A witness at the scene told the Herald the car's front tyres were on its rims by the time police had stopped it on Lincoln Rd.

"There was damage to the front of the car and police cars there were damaged too."

It is not yet known whether anyone was arrested at the scene. Police have been contacted for comment.

The boarded up Noel Leeming store in Silverdale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

At the Noel Leeming retail store, shattered glass could be seen inside.

"It was boarded up pretty quickly," a witness said.

"There was glass and Apple products on the floor."