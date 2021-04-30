Auckland burglary: Man steals Māori carving from apartment complex, flees on e-scooter

The man was caught on CCTV camera stealing the carving off the wall. Image / NZ Police

The man was caught on CCTV camera stealing the carving off the wall. Image / NZ Police

A man has been caught on camera stealing a precious Māori carving from an Auckland apartment - before fleeing on an electric scooter.

Police are asking the public for help to identify the man who broke into the Fernz Apartments, located on Rawene Road in Birkenhead, at 5.16am on Wednesday.

In a CCTV video released by police, the man is seen wearing "distinctive white pants" (which appear to be overalls), a grey hoodie, a head torch and black gloves.

The man was caught on CCTV camera stealing the carving off the wall. Image / NZ Police

He walks straight down a narrow hallway before removing the carving from the wall and walking out.

The video shows the holding the carving in one hand while hopping on a e-scooter and zooming off.

Detective Constable Alistair Harford said: "Police believe the community will be able to help to try to identify this male and return this unique piece to its rightful owner.

"Why would someone be wearing the distinctive white overalls early in the morning," Harford said in the video posted on Facebook.