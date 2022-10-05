Many Kiwis wake up to a whiteout, economy proves resilient post-Covid and why more are taking 'extreme measures' to avoid socialising in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland police were kept busy overnight as they responded to a spate of burglaries across several suburbs.

Police have arrested a 13 and 14-year-old after ram raids in Epsom and Pukekohe.

The duo are alleged to have first smashed their way into a BP service station on Manukau Rd in Epsom around 2.55am.

A police spokesperson said a group then fled the scene in a second vehicle.

BP on Manukau Rd, Epsom was one of five to be hit by thieves overnight in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It is alleged they then hit a retail store on King St in Pukekohe around 3.46am. They too fled from this scene and when signalled by police officers allegedly failed to stop.

"Eagle has maintained observation of the vehicle and spikes were successfully deployed with the vehicle eventually coming to a stop in the Manurewa area," a police spokesperson said.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Auckland police are investigating after BP on Manukau Rd was ram raided. Photo / Hayden Woodward

In total, police attended five burglaries in Auckland between 2.20am and 3.30am.

Around 2.14am, three thieves targeted a superette in Takanini before fleeing.

At 3.27am, police received reports of a burglary at a retail store on Alfred St in Auckland central.

A police spokesperson said they were reviewing CCTV footage and working to determine what was stolen.

In the fifth incident, thieves left windows smashed at Liquorland on Titirangi Rd in New Lynn around 3.40am.

Inquiries are ongoing into all of the burglaries.