Auckland burglaries: Police kept busy with five smash and grabs overnight in the space of just over an hour

Auckland police are investigating after BP on Manukau Rd was ram raided. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland police were kept busy overnight as they responded to a spate of burglaries across several suburbs.

Police attended a total of five incidents in Auckland between 2.20am and 3.30am.

It all kicked off at a shopping complex on Great South Rd in Takanini around 2.24am.

Shortly after, police were called to a BP service station on Manukau Rd in Epsom around 3am.

Investigations are under way after a stolen vehicle was used multiple times to ram the storefront.

BP on Manukau Rd, Epsom was one of five to be hit by thieves overnight in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward
BP on Manukau Rd, Epsom was one of five to be hit by thieves overnight in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The vehicle was abandoned at the scene.

Properties on Alfred St in the CBD and King St in Pukekohe were also hit, shortly after 3.30am.

Then around 3.40am, thieves left windows smashed at Liquorland on Titirangi Rd in New Lynn.

Police have been approached for comment.