Four in police custody after the burglary of Liquorland Albany. Video / Hayden Woodward

A number of people have been caught by police after a burglary at a liquor store in Auckland overnight.

Police were called to Liquorland Albany about 11.15pm after reports of an incident.

Officers could be seen working at the scene late last night. The two glass front doors had been smashed and pieces of glass and a rock lay on the ground.

Police at Liquorland Albany late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness said police stopped a vehicle on nearby Albany Highway and four people were taken into custody.

One of the people allegedly involved was in a dressing gown.

"She was wearing socks and a dressing gown and was complaining about cold it was."

The witness said the others who were in the vehicle sat on the concrete as police officers spoke to them.

A box of a few bottles of alcohol was spotted in the back seat of the car, while the car's number plates had been altered slightly - with black tape being added to two of the characters to create different letters, the witness said.

Police have been approached for further details.