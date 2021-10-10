Auckland border crash: 'Intoxicated' woman allegedly fled through police checkpoint at 70km/h over speed limit

A woman allegedly sped through Auckland's Southern border checkpoint on Sunday morning and flipped her car soon after police used road spikes to stop her. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A woman who allegedly sped through a police checkpoint at Auckland's southern border at 70km/h over the speed limit had hit road spikes and then her car flipped after hitting a median barrier.

The woman was allegedly over the legal alcohol limit when she failed to stop at the southern Covid-19 checkpoint at just before 1am on Sunday.

The Herald understands she sped through the checkpoint which has a speed limit of 30km/h at at least 100km/h.

About half an hour later police used road spikes to stop the woman's Honda and she reportedly continued driving for another kilometre before veering into a median barrier and flipping the vehicle on the Northwestern Motorway.

The woman was said to be "intoxicated" when emergency services got to her.

She suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

It is unclear why the woman was travelling north and whether she had any exemption allowing her to enter Auckland.

The serious crash unit is investigating and a raft of charges are likely including failing to stop, speeding and driving excess breath alcohol.

Police said since alert level 3 came into place in the Auckland and Northland areas and more recently in the Waikato regions 17 people have been charged with a total of 18 offences.

Of these, 13 were for failing to comply with Health Order, two were for failure to comply with direction or restrictions, one was a Health Act breach and two were for assaulting, threatening, hindering or obstructing a law enforcement officer.

In the same time period, 24 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 3100 calls to non-emergency number 105 from people reporting alleged breaches by businesses, mass gatherings or people in the level 3 restricted areas.

The most recent numbers provided by police for checkpoint breaches and incidents were released on Friday.

As of 11.59pm on October 7 a total of 533,971 vehicles had been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland's northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 7607 vehicles having been turned around.

On Thursday last week 22,236 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints with 147 of those vehicles turned around.

"It's important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don't have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website,"