Police located a body in the Greenhithe area earlier today. Photo / 123rf

Police believe they have located the body of a 91-year-old man who had been reported missing.

A police spokesperson said officers located a body near the shoreline in the Greenhithe, Auckland area earlier today.

"While the formal identification process is yet to be completed, it is believed to be that of a 91-year-old man previously reported as missing.

"Police extend their sympathies to the man's friends and family at this difficult time."

The death will be referred to the Coroner who will release their findings in due course.