Police, St John and Fire and Emergency NZ responded to the incident in Clendon Park, Auckland. Photo / Darren Masters

Five people have been injured in a house fire in Clendon Park, Auckland.

A police spokesperson said the house fire on Rukumoana Place was reported at 2.50pm.

Three St John ambulances were sent to the property where staff treated five patients.

Two people were seriously injured, two people were in moderate condition and one person had minor injuries.

All five patients were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

A photographer at the scene said there were at least eight police cars and a fire truck at the house alongside the ambulances.