Loasi Latu and her brother Viliami. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

A family fighting to keep their aunt in New Zealand have been granted a reprieve.

Loasi Latu and her husband have lived in New Zealand for decades as overstayers from Tonga and were told they had to leave the country voluntarily.

However, Latu is a carer for her brother Viliami, who is a New Zealand resident and needs 24/7 support for his intellectual disability and epilepsy.

The Associate Minister of Immigration has now granted a five-year temporary visa.