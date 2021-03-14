Auckland artist who sprayed graffiti on his own public sculpture happy with its new home

An artist's impression of the Greer Twiss sculpture on Victoria Wharf in Devonport. Photo / Supplied

Renowned Auckland artist Greer Twiss is reportedly happy with the new home for one of his sculptures he once spray painted with pink graffiti to protest against "bureaucratic vandalism".

The sculpture Flight Support for Albatross is being erected at Victoria Wharf in Devonport, years after Twiss vowed to never make another public sculpture when the work was damaged.

The $150,000 sculpture was erected prominently at Princes Wharf on the Auckland waterfront in 2004 but two of the stainless steel birds on the 4m elevated and abstract framework were damaged soon after.

To vent his anger, Twiss spray painted pink graffiti on the sculpture's damaged areas and on the ground underneath the piece, saying: "The damage is caused by an irresponsible city council."

Renowned Auckland artist Greer Twiss. Photo / Supplied

It was his wish in 2005 that the sculpture be moved and "re-sited off Auckland City Council land".

Sixteen years later, his wish has come true with the sculpture being remodelled at a cost of $265,000 and relocated in Devonport - outside the old Auckland City Council boundary.

The remodelling from a 4m-high work to 10.5m and relocation has been funded from Auckland Council's public art renewals budget.

The elevated structure will be joined and anchored to the wharf tomorrow and the birds are due to be attached on Tuesday. The official opening is next Saturday.

North Shore councillor Chris Darby said Twiss, now in his eighties, is happy with the new home for the sculpture after a long absence.

Artist Greer Twiss and graffiti done by him with his sculpture in 2004. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

"I am delighted that its new home is in Devonport. It is great to see such a large and beautiful piece of artwork from an admired artist get rehomed here.

"With the Devonport Naval Base nearby, it is a visual reminder of our sailors who spend long periods away at sea before returning home, so it feels very appropriate to be here," Darby said.

Council acting manager for arts and culture Emily Trent said the renewal of Flight Support for Albatross highlights the importance of public art to Tāmaki Makaurau.

"Art reflects who we are. It shows the diversity of our people and generates pride and belonging," she said.