America's Cup celebrations ramp up as Auckland moves to alert level 1

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to flock to waterfront venues this weekend after America's Cup races resumed yesterday under almost-unrestricted alert level 1 conditions.

Viaduct Harbour bars said they "got very busy very quickly" as soon as Auckland moved to level 1 at noon yesterday, allowing crowds of more than 100 for the first time since the contest between Team New Zealand and challengers Luna Rossa started on Wednesday.

But organisers have kept a crowd limit of 25,000 people in the official Cup village, comprising the waterfront area across the Viaduct Basin from Hobson Wharf to the Silo Park area, "to ensure spectators can be evacuated safely if required".

The America's Cup village comprises the waterfront edge of Auckland's Viaduct Harbour. Image / Supplied

Only 5500 will be allowed on Te Wero Island, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford will MC a "Rock the Dock" event from 2.30pm featuring Sir Rod Stewart singing his 1975 hit song "Sailing" in a video linkup from London.

Instead, spectators who can't squeeze into the Viaduct will be able to join the action at other events outside Britomart Station and at Takaparawhau/Bastion Point, Devonport and Takapuna Beach.

Steve Armitage of Auckland Council's cultural and economic agency Auckland Unlimited said he expected "tens of thousands of people" across the various race vantage points.

Fish of the Day presenter Clarke Gayford will MC Rock the Dock on the Auckland waterfront. Photo / File

"All activity this weekend will be delivered in line with alert level 1 guidelines with a strong emphasis on contact tracing, mask use on public transport and encouraging fans to stay home if they're unwell. QR codes will be prominent at all venues," he said.

Soul Bar commercial and events manager Olivia Carter said one group of 11 who were turned away from the restaurant because it had reached the 100-person limit at alert level 2 yesterday morning came back straight after Ardern announced the noon move down to level 1 at 11.30am.

Expect big crowds at Viaduct eateries as spectators gather to watch Americas Cup racing. Photo / Alex Burton

By 1pm, she reported "more people than we've seen for a long time". This weekend she expects the restaurant's 200 seats to be full, with room for a further 100-150 standing in the bar.

"The America's Cup is on, and the weather is helping," she said.

"Even though the borders are closed, down at the Viaduct people still want to be here."

The America's Cup is a best-of-13 race series with two races scheduled every day until the final race, which will be on Wednesday at the earliest, depending on the weather.

The racing window will be around 4pm-6pm each day, with the first race scheduled for 4.15pm.

A haunting call on the pūtātara or conch shell will launch the "Rock the Dock" festival as boats dock out and the Royal NZ Air Force flies over the waterfront at 2pm.

Jazz singer Allana Goldsmith will sing before Rod Stewart at Rock the Dock. Photo / File

Gayford will take the stage on Wero Island at 2.30pm to introduce jazz artist Allana Goldsmith and DJ duo the Yacht Rockers.

Gayford will interview Rod Stewart from soon after 3pm in a lead-up to 76-year-old Stewart leading a global sing-along of "Sailing".

Veteran rocker Rod Stewart, 76, will sing by video link from London for the Rock the Dock event as today's America's Cup races get under way in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Fans can watch the music and the races on big screens at Te Wero Island and Silo Park and in fan zones from the Far North to Dunedin.

Families will be able to enjoy live music, carving, weaving, kite-making, screenprinting, tattooing and a market at Silo Park from 11am on both days this weekend.

Face-painting, busking and live performances will start at 1.30pm in the new Te Komititanga Square in front of Britomart Station.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is opening up Takaparawhau/Bastion Point from 2pm on race days for alcohol-free picnics and to watch the racing from the headland and on a big screen.

Takaparawhau/Bastion Point will be open for race viewers and alcohol-free picnickers from 2pm. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Another big screen in the Windsor Reserve on the Devonport waterfront will be the centrepiece of a kids' fun day from noon with bouncy castles, face-painting, music, dance, drumming, circus workshops and a market.

Also on the North Shore, the Waterbourne Festival on Takapuna Beach will feature the stand-up paddleboarding nationals, paddleboarding lessons and a ticketed musical event ending at 9.45pm.

The move to level 1 has also allowed the Auckland Arts Festival to go ahead with both events planned for this weekend and shows rescheduled from the first week of the festival, which had been due to start on March 4 when Auckland was in level 3 lockdown.

Spectators get out on the water during America's Cup racing on Auckland Harbour yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

The crowd for tomorrow's Blues vs Highlanders match at Eden Park will no longer be limited, although Blues spokesman Ian Hepenstall said the late change to level 1 meant it was unlikely to be anywhere near the 43,000 who turned out last June for the first Super Rugby game after Auckland's long first Covid lockdown.

Other events postponed after the recent lockdowns can also now go ahead on new dates, including the Pasifika Festival at Mt Smart on April 10-11 and the Polyfest secondary schools cultural festival at Manukau Sports Bowl on April 14-17.