Police have arrested and charged a woman with assaulting a shop worker with a weapon and shoplifting at the Auckland Airport Shopping Centre.

Senior Sergeant Wendy Pickering said staff at a nearby store waved down police patrolling the area about 10.30pm last Thursday.

The 26-year-old had allegedly tried walking out of a shop with a trolley full of about $1400 of stolen goods.

The woman was allegedly armed. Pickering accused her of threatening and then assaulting shop staff with the weapon, which Pickering specified was not a gun.

The assaulted staff member had minor injuries.

The woman had also allegedly breached her bail conditions. Police arrested her on the scene.

She is due to reappear in the Manukau District Court next Friday on charges of shoplifting and aggravated assault.

Police had been patrolling the Auckland Airport Shopping Centre over recent months, Pickering said.

“Police have two marked vehicles in and around the retail centre, which assists us with prevention of these types of incidents in the area.

“Police are also working with retail staff and managers at stores in the retail centre and we thank those who are proactive in reporting matters to us so we can respond accordingly.”