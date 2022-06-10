Methamphetamine was concealed within the lining of the suitcase. Photo / NZME

Customs have arrested a man at Auckland International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle 2kg of methamphetamine into the country from a flight departing Santiago.

Customs investigations manager Cam Moore said the methamphetamine, believed to be sourced from Mexico, was found concealed in the lining of the man's suitcase.

"This is the first seizure of drugs found on a passenger since the border was reopened this year."

The defendant will appear in Manukau District Court charged with importation of a Class A drug.

Customs was unable to provide further details at this stage but said inquiries are ongoing.