Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Attorney-General supports Winston Peters' bid to have judgment set aside

3 minutes to read
Former Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Michael Craig

Former Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Michael Craig

Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is the senior political correspondent for the New Zealand Herald

The Attorney-General wants a High Court judgment condemning a speech made in Parliament by Winston Peters set aside and a new trial held on the grounds of a miscarriage of justice.

Peters himself has already

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.