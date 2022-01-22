The man is of skinny build and was wearing beige or brown shorts, white high-top shoes, and a dark-coloured T-shirt. Photo / Supplied

The man is of skinny build and was wearing beige or brown shorts, white high-top shoes, and a dark-coloured T-shirt. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking information from the public after a grocery store worker was threatened with a knife in Hawera tonight by a man with a T-shirt over his head as disguise.

The attempted robbery happened in Turuturu Grocery on Glover Rd about 6.50pm after a man entered and threatened a staff member with a knife.

The man then fled on foot down Totara Rd without taking anything from the store.

Police said in a statement they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have seen the man pictured on CCTV this evening.

"He is of skinny build and was wearing beige or brown shorts, white high-top shoes, and a dark-coloured T-shirt," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P049394978 or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.