Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Attacked on the street: Parking wardens assaulted with scooters, told 'I hope you die'

4 minutes to read
Being abused on the job is generally considered an ongoing issue. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Being abused on the job is generally considered an ongoing issue. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

Fists, elbows and even an electric scooter are among the weapons used in attacks on parking wardens this year.

Some councils report big jumps in abuse, others say it just keeps on happening. All urge

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.