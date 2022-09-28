Atareira support Mental Health Awareness Week in Kāpiti

Staff and volunteers of Atareira at Coastlands, Paraparaumu. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Staff and volunteers of Atareira at Coastlands, Paraparaumu. Photo / Rosalie Willis

The theme for Mental Health Awareness Week this year is all about reconnecting.

After two years of the world reacting to a global pandemic, the Mental Health Foundation says this year's theme is about reconnecting with the people and places that lift you up, hei pikinga waiora.

Atareira, a charitable trust with a 40-year history of providing mental health and addiction support is raising awareness of its services and this year's theme at Coastlands today.

"Atareira started in 1977 by a group of ladies who had sons with schizophrenia," said Alison Chadwick who has been working with Atareira for 16 years.

"Today we are primarily sharing information about our organisation and services we offer, but we also have giveaway prizes every half hour.

"A lot of the people we have helping here are clients or helpers, those who have moved on a little bit and want to give back."

"I'm a huge believer in groups.

"When I'm running a group I'm very passionate and I think this is my favourite part of the job but then I come out into the community and run a giveaway like this and I think this is my favourite part of the job."

Prizes include Trelise Cooper jewellery, family pool passes, prizes from Life Pharmacy, Big Mac Slabs, Mediterranean Foods Trattoria & Deli, Copseford Flowers and many more.

"Covid-19 has been pretty long and reconnecting is really important."

Atareira Support Groups

Sunflower Group: Weekly on Mondays 10-11.30am at a local cafe, all welcome. Support for families supporting a loved one with mental health/addiction issues.

Boomerang: Weekly on Wednesdays 10am-4pm. Connect with others, enjoy the company, and fun activities including karaoke available. Light lunch provided.

Parenting Through The Storm: Held monthly on the second Monday of the month from 7-8.30pm. For parents and caregivers of younger people who are struggling with life/mental health/addiction. Regular guest speakers and topics of interest.

Grandparents group: Fortnightly on the first and third Thursdays of the month, 10am-12pm. For all grandparents and kin who are raising their grandchildren.

Evening support groups: Held on the third Thursday of each month from 7-8.30pm.

Support for families supporting a loved one with mental health/addiction issues. Guest speakers on topics of interest including self-care, boundaries, medications, addiction and connecting.

Kāpiti Allsorts: Children understanding mental health. A free eight-week after-school programme for 8-12-year-olds who have a family/wānau member who experiences mental health or addiction. During term time on Tuesdays from 3.30-5pm.

Contact Alison Chadwick for more information at 021 042 1243 or email alison@atareira.org.nz.