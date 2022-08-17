A witness on the scene said the flames were at least four stories high. Photo / Pierre Nixon

A witness on the scene said the flames were at least four stories high. Photo / Pierre Nixon

A blaze at a Christchurch scrap metal yard is expected to burn across the day with people living and working nearby told to keep indoors and close all windows and doors.

A public health warning has also been issued with the Canterbury District Health Board concerned that a large range of pollutants has likely been released into the atmosphere and risk affecting people.

Seven fire appliances remain at the scene of the Woolston scrap yard nearly 12 hours after old cars began burning last night sending flames shooting at least four storeys high into the air.

This morning Fire and Emergency said the fire had now been contained to the main car pile, although it was still burning and would be for some time.

While the fire continued to rage, residents and businesses in the immediate area were warned to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.

Assistant Commander Dave Key said it would be a "long duration incident" and firefighters were expected to be on the scene throughout Thursday.

The smoke plume was currently going straight up,

Cordons remained in place on the streets around the fire, including Cumnor Tce, Garlands Rd and Marshall St.

Firefighters remained at each of the cordons to help those residents who self-evacuated to get back to their homes.

"We again would like to thank the public and surrounding businesses for their co-operation as we fight this fire," Key said.

Environmental efforts continue to ensure the runoff into the Heathcote River was either stopped or contained. Booms were put in place on the river and sucker trucks were being used to drain any runoff.

Te Mana Ora, a division of Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury, has issued a public health warning about smoke from the fire.

The air in the location was smoky and there was potential that people who were sensitive to smoke – such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women, young children and the elderly ­– might experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Matt Reid said exposure to smoke could worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease.'

"People affected by the smoke should close windows and doors, and reduce outdoor exercise."

Flames 'four storeys high'

Last night fire raged when scores of cars erupted into flames at a scrap metal yard in Woolston, Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency were called to the event on Garlands Rd at 7.58pm. A spokesperson said that as of 9.27pm, there are 13 fire trucks on the scene.

View of the fire from the Port Hills. Photo / George Clark

A witness on the scene told the Herald the flames were "at least four storeys high" and the fire "seemed to be growing rapidly" as cars burst into flames.

"There are loud snaps and bangs coming from the cars and there are sparks going everywhere."

A nearby pitbull dog rescue centre has been evacuated, sharing on Facebook that the Christchurch City Council had housed their pups "on extremely short notice".

Police were managing traffic on surrounding roads. A spokesperson said they were advising people to avoid the area while the incident was resolved.

A witness also said a large crowd of approximately 100 onlookers had gathered to watch the cars ignite. Fire and emergency are urging residents in the surrounding areas to keep away to allow the firefighters to work safely.

They are also asking residents who live in the vicinity to keep all windows and doors closed.